15 Criminals Held

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 12:50 PM

15 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Sargodha police during a crackdown against the law violators and law breakers across the district here on Friday held 15 criminals.

Police said that the police of different police stations raided at different localities under their respective jurisdictions and held Nadeem,Naeem,Naseer,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas,Waleed and others, besides recovering of 2 kg hashish,2 kg of opium,231 liters of liquor,09 pistols,09 guns,203 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees.

Further investigation was under way.

