15 Criminals Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 02:11 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The district police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district, here on Wednesday.
According to a police spokesman,teams from different police stations raided at different localities and netted Nadeem,Naeem,Naseer,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and recovered 2-kg hashish 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, 203 bullets.
Further investigation was underway.
