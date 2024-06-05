15 criminals held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The district police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district, here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman,teams from different police stations raided at different localities and netted Nadeem,Naeem,Naseer,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and recovered 2-kg hashish 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, 203 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.