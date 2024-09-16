15 Criminals Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 09:20 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The district police launched a massive crackdown against law breakers and violators and claimed to have arrested 15 criminals,here on Monday.
Police spokesman said that teams of different police stations raided under their respective jurisdictions and netted Saleem,Sufyan,Irfan,Amjad,Tahir,Tariq,Wahid,Waheed,Anwar,Ameer Abdullah,Asmatullah,Ali Muhammad,Taimoor,Tasawar and Rasheed on several violations.
Police recovered eight pistols,three kalashnikov,two guns,256 bullets,80 liters of wine,230 liters of liquor,890 grams of charas and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate session postponed sans agenda9 hours ago
-
45 poets enthrall audience at mushaira event in Kohat11 hours ago
-
Balochistan Child Protection Commission condemns use of children as human shields11 hours ago
-
NA to meet on Monday at 12:30 pm11 hours ago
-
Minister reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations in high-level meeting11 hours ago
-
Hectic consultation process among political parties on constitutional package held11 hours ago
-
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi11 hours ago
-
2 robbers arrested, weapons, motorcycles seized12 hours ago
-
Hot forecast for Lahore12 hours ago
-
Rallies, Mahafil-e-Naat to be held on 12th Rabiul Awal in Hyderabad12 hours ago
-
Police to ensure safety of life, property of citizens: DIG Operations13 hours ago
-
CM for strengthening democracy for country’s sustainable stability, development13 hours ago