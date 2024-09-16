15 criminals held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The district police launched a massive crackdown against law breakers and violators and claimed to have arrested 15 criminals,here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that teams of different police stations raided under their respective jurisdictions and netted Saleem,Sufyan,Irfan,Amjad,Tahir,Tariq,Wahid,Waheed,Anwar,Ameer Abdullah,Asmatullah,Ali Muhammad,Taimoor,Tasawar and Rasheed on several violations.

Police recovered eight pistols,three kalashnikov,two guns,256 bullets,80 liters of wine,230 liters of liquor,890 grams of charas and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.