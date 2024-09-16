Open Menu

15 Criminals Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 09:20 AM

15 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The district police launched a massive crackdown against law breakers and violators and claimed to have arrested 15 criminals,here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that teams of different police stations raided under their respective jurisdictions and netted Saleem,Sufyan,Irfan,Amjad,Tahir,Tariq,Wahid,Waheed,Anwar,Ameer Abdullah,Asmatullah,Ali Muhammad,Taimoor,Tasawar and Rasheed on several violations.

Police recovered eight pistols,three kalashnikov,two guns,256 bullets,80 liters of wine,230 liters of liquor,890 grams of charas and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

2 days ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan