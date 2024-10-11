15 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The district police arrested 15 criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district,here on Friday.

According to a spokesman, police from different police stations raided at various localities under their respective jurisdictions and netted Khalid,Khaleel,Asghar,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols,nine guns, 203 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.