15 Criminals Held
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The district police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district,here on Friday.
Police spokesperson said that teams from different police stations raided different localities under their respective jurisdictions and netted Nadeem,Naeem,Naseer,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish,2-kg opium,231 litres of liquor,nine pistols, nine guns and 203 bullets.
