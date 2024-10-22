Open Menu

15 Criminals Held

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 12:10 PM

15 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The district police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district,here on Tuesday.

A spokesman said that police teams from different police stations raided different localities under their respective jurisdictions and netted Aslam,Naseer,Bashir,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 01-kg hashish,2-kg opium,131 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns, and 116 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.

