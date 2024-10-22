15 Criminals Held
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The district police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district,here on Tuesday.
A spokesman said that police teams from different police stations raided different localities under their respective jurisdictions and netted Aslam,Naseer,Bashir,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 01-kg hashish,2-kg opium,131 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns, and 116 bullets.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three senior police officers transferred in KP26 minutes ago
-
PM for immediate relief aid to Palestine, Lebanon through land, aerial routes26 minutes ago
-
Food authority’s seven-day free mobile food testing campaign ends36 minutes ago
-
HERA imposes ban on MBBS admissions at Jinnah Medical College due to regulatory violations46 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Pakistan Navy for foiling smuggling of Indian narcotics pills, drugs46 minutes ago
-
RPO promotes 11 police officials as SI56 minutes ago
-
Steps underway to provide maximum compensation to sugarcane farmers1 hour ago
-
DC Battagram chairs meeting to addresses unannounced load shedding2 hours ago
-
PED issues TORs in second phase for awarding 4453 schools on contract11 hours ago
-
PLRA to launch online pilot project in four countries12 hours ago
-
NA speaker constitutes 12-member Special Committee to nominate next CJP12 hours ago
-
Arts Council to host study session on poetry book on Oct 2412 hours ago