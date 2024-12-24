15 criminals held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The district police during a crackdown on law-violators arrested 15 criminals across the district,here on Tuesday.

A spokesman said that police teams raided different localities and arrested Saleem,Aslam Khan,Shakeel,Sajjad,Jahangir,Hanif,Muhammad Arsalan,Muhammad Sibtain,Luqman,Shamas,Ramzan and others besides recovering 3-kg hashish,3-kg opium,138 litres of liquor,six pistols,eight guns and 177 bullets from their possession .

Further investigation was underway.