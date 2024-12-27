Open Menu

15 Criminals Held

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM

15 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The district police during a crackdown on law-violators arrested 15 alleged criminals across the district,here on Friday.

A spokesman said that police teams from different police stations raided at various localities and nabbed Khalid, Khaleel, Asghar,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish,2-kg opium,131 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns and 108 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.

