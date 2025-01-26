15 criminals held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) District police on Sunday arrested 15 criminals across the district.

According to a spokesperson,police teams from various police stations raided at various localities and arrested Khalid, Khaleel, Asghar, Nouman, Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish,2-kg opium,131 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns,111 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.