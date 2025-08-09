15 Criminals Held
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Police arrested 15 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession,here on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 15 criminals namely as Amir,Ansar,Fida,Shoukat,Javed and others.
Police recovered 160 litre liquor,250 gram hashish,100 gram Ice,10 weapons including pistols,guns,rifles from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025
UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium
Israel's plan to take control of Gaza risks deepening 'already catastrophic cons ..
UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
15 criminals held16 seconds ago
-
Politics of anarchy not to be tolerated, Shumaila Rana tells18 seconds ago
-
ICT Police arrest five members of ‘Shah Ji’ dacoit gang21 seconds ago
-
Green Sindh Foundation celebrated 'Azadi Day' with planting tree23 seconds ago
-
Section 144 imposed in Kohat, Hungu, Bannu26 seconds ago
-
ICT Police conducts grand search, combing operation in Shahzad Town jurisdiction10 minutes ago
-
'International support rising for Kashmir, India’s stance weakening'; Kashmiri leader warns10 minutes ago
-
Mayor Larkana formed committee for independence Day Celebration arrangements10 minutes ago
-
Two Executive Engineers terminated over embezzlement of Rs 150m funds10 minutes ago
-
DC plants sapling as part of Hindu Panchayat’s tree plantation drive20 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police foil attempt to sell dead buffalo, arrest four40 minutes ago
-
Independent Day festivities paint prosperous picture for artists as national flags hoist everywhere ..2 hours ago