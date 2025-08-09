15 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Police arrested 15 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession,here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 15 criminals namely as Amir,Ansar,Fida,Shoukat,Javed and others.

Police recovered 160 litre liquor,250 gram hashish,100 gram Ice,10 weapons including pistols,guns,rifles from them.

Further investigation was underway.