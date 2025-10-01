15 Criminals Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Police on Wednesday arrested 15 criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district.
According to a spokesman,police teams from different police stations raided at various localities and arrested Khalid,Khaleel,Asghar,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish,2-kg opium,231 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns,203 bullets.
Further investigation was underway.
