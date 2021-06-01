15 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested 15 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed eight proclaimed offenders and one drug pushers and recovered 1.

13 kg hashish from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested six accused and recovered six pistols from them.

Further investigation was underway.