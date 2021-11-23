15 'criminals' held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested 15 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed six drug pushers and recovered 1.9-kg hashish, 1.7-kg heroin and 20 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested nine persons and recovered seven pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.