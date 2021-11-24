15 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Wednesday arrested 15 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession. According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 drug pushers and recovered 1.7 Kg hashish and 60 litres liquor from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 15 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession. According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 drug pushers and recovered 1.7 Kg hashish and 60 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 people and recovered 5 pistols and a number ofbullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.