15 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:04 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 15 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession. According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 drug pushers and recovered 1.7 Kg hashish and 60 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 people and recovered 5 pistols and a number ofbullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

