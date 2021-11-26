15 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested 15 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed five drug pushers and recovered 1.

7-kg hashish and 10 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held one gambler and recovered Rs 3,000 from him.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested nine persons and recovered nine pistols and a number of bullets from them.