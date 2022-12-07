15 criminals held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :District police during a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, arrested fifteen persons with narcotics, liquor and weapons.

The raiding teams arrested Akhtar, Sikandar Ali, Dilawar, Shahwali Khan, Zahid Ali, Umer, Akeel, Shamas, Adnan, Saleh, Irfan, Hamza, Saleem, Shoaib and Imran,besides recovering more than 10kg hashish, 100 bottles of liquor and weapons.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.