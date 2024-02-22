Open Menu

15 Criminals Nabbed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Police on Thursday arrested 15 alleged criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police arrested Shakoor, Sqlain, Rehman, Majid, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459 litre liquor and 1.08 kg hashish

from them.

Cases were registered against the accused,said police.

