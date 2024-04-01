15 Criminals Nabbed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Police on Monday arrested 15 alleged criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and narcotics from them.
The raiding teams during a crackdown arrested Faisal, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1.08-kg hashish from them.
Cases were registered against them,said police.
