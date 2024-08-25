15 criminals nabbed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Sargodha district police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators, here on Sunday.

A spokesman said that the teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others,besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 103 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.