15 Criminals Nabbed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 11:30 AM

15 criminals nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Sargodha district police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district, here on Thursday.

A spokesman said that the teams of different police stations raided various localities under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer,Aslam, Naveed, Shafique, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others, besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 203 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.

