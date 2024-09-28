15 Criminals Nabbed
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The district police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district,here on Saturday.
A spokesman said that police teams from different police stations raided different localities under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Nadeem,Naeem,Naseer,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed.
Police recovered 2-kg hashish,2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns and 203 bullets.
Further investigation was underway.
