15 Criminals Nabbed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 10:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The district police on Saturday arrested 15 criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district.
A spokesman said that police teams from different police stations raided different localities under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Nadeem,Naeem,Naseer,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish,2-kg opium,231 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns and 203 bullets.
Further investigation was underway.
