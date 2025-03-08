15 criminals nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The district police on Saturday arrested 15 criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district.

A spokesman said that police teams from different police stations raided different localities under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Nadeem,Naeem,Naseer,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish,2-kg opium,231 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns and 203 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.