15 criminals nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) District police on Monday arrested 15 criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district.

According to a spokesperson,police teams from various police stations raided different localities under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Nadeem,Naeem,Naseer,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg of hashish,2-kg of opium,231 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns and 203 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.