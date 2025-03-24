15 Criminals Nabbed
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) District police on Monday arrested 15 criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district.
According to a spokesperson,police teams from various police stations raided different localities under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Nadeem,Naeem,Naseer,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg of hashish,2-kg of opium,231 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns and 203 bullets.
Further investigation was underway.
