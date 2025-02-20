15 criminals netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 15 criminals

from various parts of the district and recovered contraband

from their possession.

The teams of different police stations raided various localities

under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Nadeem, Naeem,

Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Imdadullah, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad

Ameer, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2 kg hashish,

2 kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 88 bullets

from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.