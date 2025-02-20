Open Menu

15 Criminals Netted

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM

15 criminals netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 15 criminals

from various parts of the district and recovered contraband

from their possession.

The teams of different police stations raided various localities

under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Nadeem, Naeem,

Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Imdadullah, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad

Ameer, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2 kg hashish,

2 kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 88 bullets

from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Recent Stories

Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 202 ..

Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan

6 minutes ago
 EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand gl ..

EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ti ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China

21 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat f ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opport ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai

1 hour ago
 UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Pa ..

UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo

1 hour ago
Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director ..

Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director-General's annual meeting with ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

3 hours ago
 AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 20 ..

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 mo ..

UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024

4 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 202 ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

4 hours ago
 Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute i ..

Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan