15 criminals netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 15 alleged criminals

and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown, the teams from different police stations raided

at various localities and arrested Khalid, Khaleel, Asghar, Nouman,

Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam,

Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others.

The police recovered 2 kg hashish,

2 kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns and 103 bullets

from them.

Further investigation was underway.