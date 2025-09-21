15 Criminals Netted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 15 alleged criminals
and recovered contraband from their possession.
In a crackdown, the teams from different police stations raided
at various localities and arrested Khalid, Khaleel, Asghar, Nouman,
Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam,
Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others.
The police recovered 2 kg hashish,
2 kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns and 103 bullets
from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair
'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India
UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strate ..
UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Rom ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mosquito infestation threatens flood victims, citizen appeal urgent action1 minute ago
-
15 criminals netted1 minute ago
-
PPP Secretary Information emphasizes harmony, understanding, compassion amongst nations on Internat ..11 minutes ago
-
When seconds count: Why every citizen must be disaster-ready21 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers21 minutes ago
-
Floods trigger surge in fungal skin infections, expert calls for increased public awareness21 minutes ago
-
SSUET organizes Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate birth of Holy Prophet (PBUH)21 minutes ago
-
Triple Crisis: submerged fields, soaring prices, starving livestock leave farmers helpless21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to establish first-ever Buddhist Cultural and Information Center at Lok Virsa51 minutes ago
-
"Queen of Melody" Noor Jehan remembered on her 99th birth anniversary1 hour ago
-
NDMA dispatches 1,000 more tents to Khanewal, total reaches 36,0001 hour ago
-
FC holds grand peace Jirga in Bajaur1 hour ago