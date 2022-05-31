UrduPoint.com

15 Criminals Rounded Up In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 04:11 PM

15 criminals rounded up in capital

Islamabad police have arrested 15 criminals during last 48 hours and recovered narcotics liquor bottles and weapons with ammunition from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 15 criminals during last 48 hours and recovered narcotics liquor bottles and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

According to a news release on Tuesday, Noon and Ramna police teams arrested three accused involved in drug peddling namely Hasnain, Rohina Bibi and Khurram and recovered 225 gram heroin and 1325 gram hashish from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi and Nilore police arrested two accused namely Hamza and Amir Javed for possessing illegal weapons and recovered one Kalashnikov and 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Karachi Company police team raided at a gambling den and arrested seven gamblers namely Anwar Saeed, Nouman Khan, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Zameer, Sajid Mehmood, Abdul Hameed and Muhammad Imtiaz and recovered gambling tools and cash from their possession.

Secretariat police team arrested three accused namely Amir, Abdul Rehman and Abdullah during snap checking and recovered three liquor bottles from their possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigations underway.



