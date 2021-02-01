UrduPoint.com
15-day Anti-typhoid Vaccination Campaign Begins In Gujranwala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:00 PM

15-day anti-typhoid vaccination campaign begins in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The 15-day anti-typhoid vaccination campaign for children aged 9 months to 15 years began in the district on Monday.

The campaign was inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Farjad Butt and WHO Coordinator Dr Syed-Ullah Khan by vaccinating a child at Government Maternity Hospital Satellite Town.

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf said that the campaign would continue from February 1 to 15 and more than 1.3 million children would be vaccinated. He said that more than 700 teams had been formed to make the campaign a success.

An awareness walk was also organised in Satellite Town. The participants wore anti-typhoid awareness jackets.

