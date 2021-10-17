15-day cleanliness drive starts in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a 15-day special cleanliness campaign has been launched in the provincial metropolis.

The objective of the campaign is to ensure waste-free surroundings in the city, especially on major roads and public places.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha and all assist commissioner remained in the field on Sunday and monitored the cleanliness campaign. Attendance of staff of Lahore Waste Management Company was also strictly checked.

The Lahore Waste Management Company is removing garbage from various points in the city and dumping it at the landfill site.

All citizen and businesspeople have been advised to dispose of their domestic and commercial waste in waste containers for their proper disposal.