15-day polio vaccination drive starts in Dir Payan

DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A 15-day long anti-polio vaccination campaign started here on Friday in six union councils wherein as many as 65,170 children under the age of five would be immunised against the crippling disease.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdul Wali Khan presiding over a meeting here directed the health department and district officers to ensure the vaccination of each and every child during the drive.

It was informed on the occasion that 241 teams of polio workers have been constituted to administer polio drops to the vulnerable children in six union councils of the district including Miskini, Durangal, Mian Kalay, Mayar, Timergara and Chakdara.

The ADC directed police to provide foolproof security to polio teams to avert any untoward incident during the drive and also directed Assistant Commissioners Adenzai, Timergara and Samarbagh to personally monitor the polio campaign.