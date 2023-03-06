UrduPoint.com

15-day Special Cleanliness Campaign Kicks Off In Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 12:10 AM

15-day special cleanliness campaign kicks off in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :A 15-day special cleanliness campaign has been started in the district which would continue till March 19.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan was chief guest of the inauguration ceremony, while ADCG/MD Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot Shahid Abbas, officers and employees also participated in the campaign.

An awareness walk was also organized under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan, in which the participants marched on the road near Girls High school, Aimenabad Road and pamphlets were distributed among the participants.

Addressing the participants, the Deputy Commissioner said that during the first week of the cleaning campaign, focus would be on cleaning urban areas, roads, and medians.

While the areas having limited cleaning resources would be prioritized and instructions have been issued to officers and staff to ensure zero waste at the Union Council level, he added.

The DC said that during the first week, a vigorous campaign would be conducted to create awareness among citizens regarding the cleanliness campaign.

He said that during this time, walks, seminars, community mobilization, sessions in educational institutions would be organized.

The Deputy Commissioner said that in the second week of the cleaning campaign, sewage drains in urban areas, narrow streets and congested areas, vegetable and fruit markets, bus stands, graveyards would be cleaned.

He said the roads would be washed while houses, markets including public places would be cleaned and sanitation machinery would be repaired besides awareness campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the citizens to support the government andadministration in the cleanliness campaign and play their role in keeping the city clean.

