15-day Theatre Workshop For Children Begins

Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:19 PM





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The 15-day theatre workshop for children began here on Wednesday under the aegis of Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra Adbi Bethak The Mall.

The workshop was being conducted by noted theatre artist Rukhsana Khan who used to run Punjab Theatre and had also performed in a number of plays by Ajoka.

The age limit for aspirants of workshop is 8 to 17 years.

The Alhamra Children Theater Workshop, as its title suggests, will be a good opportunity for teenagers in the summer holidays. The admission fee of workshop is Rs 1000.

Many participants have got registered themselves for the workshop.

Rukhsana Khan said, "Such activities for our teenagers are important and the Alhamra is doing a worthy job by providing a good platform to learn theatre.

" Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that Pakistani youth were having immense talent and they should be provided platforms for exhibiting their skills and creative ideas at national and international level.

The LAC decided to do all possible things for revival, promotion, and progress of performing arts. This theatre workshop is an annual feature of Lahore Arts Council to promote young artists, he stressed.

The council will hold a theatrical night by presenting a stage play based on the workshop. The workshop will continue till July 5 and certificates will be given to the students at the end of the workshop.

