15-day Training Program On Shrimps Farming Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 08:56 PM

15-day training program on shrimps farming concludes

A fifteen-day training program to build farmers' capacity on shrimps farming and promote the profitable and delicious seafood across the country concluded here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :A fifteen-day training program to build farmers' capacity on shrimps farming and promote the profitable and delicious seafood across the country concluded here Wednesday.

Shrimps cluster development project, a segment of Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Program, was launched by Punjab government and fisheries development board, ministry of national food security and research under the PSDP and is aimed at bringing Lacs of acres of saline land under profitable utilization in the country.

Director General south Punjab fisheries Dr. Zahid Sharif was the chief guest at the concluding session while project manager Maratib Ali Awan, assistant director training Dr. Imdadullah Salaar, assistant director Imdad Qureshi and farmers' representative Iqbal Aarbi were also present.

The participating farmers were provided training at a local hotel that began on Mar 23 and received their certificates along with bags, shirts and caps on the concluding day.

Dr. Zahid Sharif said that 15-day training has been completed and it will help farmers embark on a new business activity that can contribute significantly in expanding the national economy.

This training would be extended to farmers in all the saline land areas of the country, he said adding that these areas were most suitable for the shrimps and fish culture.

Dr. Zahid also explained the role of fisheries development board (FDB) in promotion of shrimp farming. He said that aqua culture has a dominating role in human history and has become more important as blue economy in this age of globalization.

