15-Day Training Workshop For Authors Begins At AIOU
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A 15-day training workshop for authors commenced on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU).
Writers of religious books from various regions of the country are participating in this workshop to enhance their writing skills.
The inaugural session was presided over by the Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, while the Director of Al-Mustafa International University, Dr. Kazim Saleem, was the chief guest.
Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi emphasized that the world is undergoing significant changes, and it is crucial for authors to understand this paradigm shift.
He stated that this shift has provided numerous facilities, and it is essential to comprehend how to handle and benefit from them effectively.
Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi further elaborated that the workshop will cover various topics, including selecting a research topic, research framework, research paper formatting, analysis of research material, thesis binding, citations, footnotes, references, bibliography, and the ethics of academic discourse.
In his address, Dr. Kazim Saleem highlighted that, unfortunately, research and academic projects are scarce in Pakistan.
However, due to the dedication of intellectuals, some institutions continue to organize academic events consistently, with Allama Iqbal Open University leading the way.
He mentioned that Al-Mustafa International University and Allama Iqbal Open University have jointly initiated these academic activities, yielding significant results.
The training workshop has been organized collaboratively by the Department of Islamic Thought, History & Culture at Allama Iqbal Open University and Al-Mustafa International University.
During an open forum, the participating authors introduced themselves and shared their academic, religious, and literary contributions.
It is worth noting that, under the directives of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, professional development training workshops are being regularly conducted at the university. This workshop was also a part of that ongoing series.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection
Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..
Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms
Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions
Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..
Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot
IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025
President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu
Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issu ..
16% growth in new economic licences in Abu Dhabi during 2024
SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit reply on plea against PECA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
15-Day training workshop for authors begins at AIOU2 minutes ago
-
Man held with 1kg heroin2 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses remission of sentence for prisoners3 minutes ago
-
Police Crack Down on Crime in Kashmore and Ghotki3 minutes ago
-
Three-week long cleanliness campaign launched in Tank13 minutes ago
-
Man arrested with over one kilogram ICE23 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 107 kg drugs in 9 operations23 minutes ago
-
Police, CTD eliminate five terrorists in Karak operation33 minutes ago
-
Crisis Unit at MoFA activated as a vessel carrying 65 passengers capsizes in Libya33 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to quintuplets in Dir Lower43 minutes ago
-
Emergency medical supplies dispatched to Kurram via helicopter: Advisor43 minutes ago
-
Ancient Sarai Culture declines43 minutes ago