15-day typhoid conjugated vaccine campaign in Punjab from Monday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab government will launch a 15-day typhoid conjugated vaccine (TCV) campaign in the province from Monday, Feb 1, and children in the age group of 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Captain (retd) M Usman told this scribe on Saturday that in the first phase, 12 out of 36 districts had been selected for the vaccination programme. In this phase, children of those districts would be administered vaccine where ratio of the disease would be found more than 50 per cent.

However, he said that the TCV programme would be introduced in the rest of 24 districts in the month of May, and hopefully the TCV would be included in the current Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) by March 2021.

The 15-day TCV drive was inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday in a ceremony, held at a local hotel. During the first phase, starting from Feb 1, children would be vaccinated in 12 districts, while in the second phase, about 19.

3 million children in urban areas of 24 other districts would be administered the vaccine.

He said that the first phase of the programme would start from Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan and with this, Pakistan would become the third country to take the initiative.

He said that TCV centres would be established in hospitals, health centres and schools, where children would be vaccinated.

He said that after March, Pakistan would become the first country in the world which would included the TCV in the EPI regular vaccination programme and the children would be able to get vaccination against 11 dangerous diseases, instead of 10.

He appealed to all medical organisations to support the department to make the campaign successful.

He thanked Bill & Melinda Foundation, UNICEF, WHO, PPA, PMA and other stakeholders for their cooperation in launching the TCV drive in the province.

