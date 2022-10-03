UrduPoint.com

15 Days Anti-typhoid Campaign Starts Across KP

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 11:20 AM

15 days anti-typhoid campaign starts across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :A 15-day anti-typhoid campaign launched across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including in the provincial metropolis, said Health Department on Monday.

The anti-typhoid campaign started with the technical and financial assistance of the World Health Organization (WHO) that would also be carried out in 52 urban union councils of Peshawar.

During this campaign, around 896024 children aged from nine months to fifteen years would be vaccinated against typhoid disease.

To effectively carry out the campaign, 633 outreach teams, 82 fixed and 30 mobile teams have been constituted that would directly be supervised by 144 first-level supervisors and 51 medical officers.

The district administration and officials from the Health Department would also monitor this campaign to achieve desired results.

The Health Department officials informed that anti-typhoid vaccination minimizes the chances of the disease up to 95 percent among children.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

1 day ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

1 day ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.