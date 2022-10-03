15 days anti-typhoid campaign starts across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :A 15-day anti-typhoid campaign launched across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including in the provincial metropolis, said Health Department on Monday.

The anti-typhoid campaign started with the technical and financial assistance of the World Health Organization (WHO) that would also be carried out in 52 urban union councils of Peshawar.

During this campaign, around 896024 children aged from nine months to fifteen years would be vaccinated against typhoid disease.

To effectively carry out the campaign, 633 outreach teams, 82 fixed and 30 mobile teams have been constituted that would directly be supervised by 144 first-level supervisors and 51 medical officers.

The district administration and officials from the Health Department would also monitor this campaign to achieve desired results.

The Health Department officials informed that anti-typhoid vaccination minimizes the chances of the disease up to 95 percent among children.