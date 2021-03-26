UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Dead, 1031 Injured In 981 Road Traffic Crashes In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:04 PM

15 dead, 1031 injured in 981 Road Traffic Crashes in Punjab

At least 15 persons were killed and 1031 suffered injuries in 981 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 15 persons were killed and 1031 suffered injuries in 981 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 583 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals,whereas, 448 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The analysis showed that 423 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 175 pedestrians, and 448 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 264 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 269 persons placing the provincial capital on top of the list followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 77 victims ,and at third Multan with 62 RTCs and 65 victims.

According to the data 797 motorbikes, 135 auto-rickshaws, 115 cars, 34 vans, 10 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 118 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE All Top

Recent Stories

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

3 minutes ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

44 minutes ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

5 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Pa ..

5 minutes ago

RWMC, Albayrak conduct anti-corona, anti-littering ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.