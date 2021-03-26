15 dead, 1031 injured in 981 Road Traffic Crashes in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 15 persons were killed and 1031 suffered injuries in 981 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 583 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals,whereas, 448 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The analysis showed that 423 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 175 pedestrians, and 448 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 264 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 269 persons placing the provincial capital on top of the list followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 77 victims ,and at third Multan with 62 RTCs and 65 victims.

According to the data 797 motorbikes, 135 auto-rickshaws, 115 cars, 34 vans, 10 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 118 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.