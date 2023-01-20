UrduPoint.com

15 Dead, 1,096 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

15 dead, 1,096 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 15 people were killed and 1,096 others injured in 1,085 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 570 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 526 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 567 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians and 405 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 241 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 247 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 96 in Faisalabad with 93 victims and at third Multan with 77 accidents and 65 victims.

According to the data, 899 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 127 motorcars, 30 vans, 16 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 91 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

PCB announces PSL 8 edition

PCB announces PSL 8 edition

1 minute ago
 Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The ..

Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The Best monthly awards for Novemb ..

11 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rou ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rounds of Al Dhafra Festival clos ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors ho ..

UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors holds first meeting

56 minutes ago
 NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

2 hours ago
 Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.