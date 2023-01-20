15 dead, 1,096 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 15 people were killed and 1,096 others injured in 1,085 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 570 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 526 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 567 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians and 405 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 241 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 247 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 96 in Faisalabad with 93 victims and at third Multan with 77 accidents and 65 victims.

According to the data, 899 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 127 motorcars, 30 vans, 16 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 91 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.