15 Dead, 1,098 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 15 people were killed and 1,098 others injured in 1,088 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 585 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 513 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 563 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 130 pedestrians and 420 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 243 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 235 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 88 victims, and at third Multan with 81 and 85 victims.

According to the data, 934 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 30 vans, nine passenger buses, 24 trucks and 109 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

