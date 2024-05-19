Open Menu

15 Dead, 1152 Injured In 1085 Road Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) At least fifteen persons were killed and 1152 injured in 1085 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 542 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 610 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 603 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 174 pedestrians, and 390 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 256 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 281 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Gujranwala 74 in with 74 victims and at third Faisalabad with 72 RTCs and 84 victims.

According to the data 946 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 25 vans, 15 passenger buses, 28 truck and 84 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

