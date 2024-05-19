15 Dead, 1152 Injured In 1085 Road Accidents In Punjab
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) At least fifteen persons were killed and 1152 injured in 1085 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 542 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 610 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 603 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 174 pedestrians, and 390 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 256 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 281 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Gujranwala 74 in with 74 victims and at third Faisalabad with 72 RTCs and 84 victims.
According to the data 946 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 25 vans, 15 passenger buses, 28 truck and 84 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh4 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders timely submission of challans4 minutes ago
-
Meeting regarding progress of SEZ enterprises in Dl Khan held23 minutes ago
-
Police directed to intensify efforts for crime control, resolving pending cases23 minutes ago
-
15 drug peddlers held, huge cache of narcotics recovered24 minutes ago
-
Three wanted house burglars netted, valuables, weapon recovered24 minutes ago
-
127 power pilferers netted in South Punjab34 minutes ago
-
Bishkek situation normal; political party misrepresenting incident: Tarar34 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects three more connections over tempering34 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM assures support for victims of Bishkek incident, dismisses false propaganda43 minutes ago
-
Two bike lifters netted, five motorbikes seized44 minutes ago
-
Japanese ambassador calls on CM, discusses trade54 minutes ago