15 Dead, 1152 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) At least fifteen people were killed and 1152 injured in 1085 road accidents
in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out whom, 542 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals,
while 610 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical
teams.
Analysis showed that 603 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 174 pedestrians, and
390 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.
Statistics show that
256 road accidents were reported in Lahore due to which 281 people were
affected placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Gujranwala
74 with 74 victims and at third Faisalabad with 72 road accidents and 84 victims.
According to the data, 946 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 25 vans,
15 buses, 28 truck and 84 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts
were involved in road accidents.
