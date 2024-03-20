Open Menu

15 Dead, 1152 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM

15 dead, 1152 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) At least fifteen people were killed and 1152 injured in 1085 road accidents

in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out whom, 542 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals,

while 610 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical

teams.

Analysis showed that 603 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 174 pedestrians, and

390 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that

256 road accidents were reported in Lahore due to which 281 people were

affected placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Gujranwala

74 with 74 victims and at third Faisalabad with 72 road accidents and 84 victims.

According to the data, 946 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 25 vans,

15 buses, 28 truck and 84 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts

were involved in road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Gujranwala All Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism f ..

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM

2 hours ago
 Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zu ..

Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

2 hours ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

4 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

4 hours ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

5 hours ago
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

5 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

6 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan