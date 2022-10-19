UrduPoint.com

15 Dead, 1,194 Injured In 1,096 Accidents Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 04:20 PM

15 dead, 1,194 injured in 1,096 accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 15 people were killed and 1,194 others sustained injuries in 1,096 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 648 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 546 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said spokesperson for Rescue-1122 on Wednesday.

Further, the analysis showed that 601 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians, and 466 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes.

The statistics showed that 285 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 302 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 90 Multan in with 88 victims and at third Faisalabad with 72 accidents and 83 victims.

According to the data 968 motorbikes, 89 auto-rickshaws, 110 motorcars, 21 vans, 13 passenger buses, 33 trucks and 84 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

