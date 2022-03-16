UrduPoint.com

15 Dead, 1,194 Injured In 1,118 Accidents

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 04:40 PM

At least 15 people were killed and 1,194 injured in 1,118 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 15 people were killed and 1,194 injured in 1,118 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Accordong to Rescue 1122, 525 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians, and 551 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 282 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 293 people, placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 91 Faisalabad in with 97 victims and third Multan with 80 accidents and 88 victims.

According to data, 957 motorcycles, 92 rickshaws, 138 cars, 38 vans, nine buses, 38 trucksand 121 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

