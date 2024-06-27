Open Menu

15 Dead, 1,237 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 07:54 PM

15 dead, 1,237 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least 15 people were killed and 1,237 others injured in 1,173 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) At least 15 people were killed and 1,237 others injured in 1,173 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 547 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 690 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 692 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians, and 427 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 228 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 244 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Gujranwala with 76 accidents and 79 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 75 accidents and 76 victims.

According to the data, 1,015 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 163 motorcars, 34 vans, eight passenger buses, 26 truck and 89 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Top

Recent Stories

Fida Hussain Baladi posted as Director Information ..

Fida Hussain Baladi posted as Director Information Sukkur

49 seconds ago
 One-Window Operation to remain open on June 29, 30 ..

One-Window Operation to remain open on June 29, 30 to facilitate citizens

51 seconds ago
 SC adjourns SIC's case regarding reserved seats ti ..

SC adjourns SIC's case regarding reserved seats till July 1

52 seconds ago
 Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting

Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting

54 seconds ago
 Partly cloudy weather with winds predicted for Lah ..

Partly cloudy weather with winds predicted for Lahore

56 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Muhar ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Muharram

36 seconds ago
Progress of programs under Human Capital Investmen ..

Progress of programs under Human Capital Investment reviewed

5 minutes ago
 Khursheed Begum remembered on her death anniversar ..

Khursheed Begum remembered on her death anniversary

38 seconds ago
 Pakistan aims to boost trade with Central Asia: Ab ..

Pakistan aims to boost trade with Central Asia: Abdul Aleem Khan

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Police officers to visit China for advanced ..

Punjab Police officers to visit China for advanced training

40 seconds ago
 LCCI, SBP jointly organise event on Micro, Small & ..

LCCI, SBP jointly organise event on Micro, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Day

5 minutes ago
 110 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

110 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan