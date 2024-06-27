15 Dead, 1,237 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 07:54 PM
At least 15 people were killed and 1,237 others injured in 1,173 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) At least 15 people were killed and 1,237 others injured in 1,173 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 547 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 690 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 692 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians, and 427 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 228 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 244 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Gujranwala with 76 accidents and 79 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 75 accidents and 76 victims.
According to the data, 1,015 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 163 motorcars, 34 vans, eight passenger buses, 26 truck and 89 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
