15 dead, 1,286 injured in 1,111 road crashes across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) of Punjab responded to 1,111 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across all 37 districts in the last 24 hours. The accidents resulted in 15 fatalities, with significant incidents reported throughout the province.

According to a spokesperson from Rescue 1122, the deadliest incident occurred in Rahim Yar Khan, where a bus collided with a trailer, claiming the lives of eight individuals. The accident, caused by the driver falling asleep at the wheel, highlights the dangers of driver fatigue. Additional fatalities were recorded in various districts, including DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Bahawalnagar, Gujrat, Chakwal and Hafizabad.

The accidents also left 1,111 people injured. Of these, 509 sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospitals, while 777 victims with minor injuries were treated on-site by Rescue Medical Teams, significantly reducing hospital burdens.

Motorbikes were the most commonly involved vehicles in these accidents, stressing the importance of enforcing traffic laws and promoting lane discipline to curb the rising number of crashes.

A breakdown of the data revealed that 721 drivers, 84 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians, and 431 passengers were among the victims. The provincial capital, Lahore, reported the highest number of RTCs, with 193 accidents and 229 victims. Faisalabad followed with 89 accidents and 101 victims, while Multan recorded 69 RTCs and 75 victims.

The demographics of the victims showed that 1,301 individuals were affected by these crashes, with 1,076 males and 225 females. The age distribution revealed that 230 victims were under 18 years old, 745 were between 18 and 40 years old and 326 were above 40 years old.

The vehicles involved in these accidents included 1,072 motorbikes, 76 auto-rickshaws, 103 motorcars, 21 vans, nine passenger buses, 28 trucks, and 91 other types of vehicles, including slow-moving carts.

The increasing number of road traffic crashes in Punjab underscores the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent further loss of life and injuries.