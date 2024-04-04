15 Dead, 1,293 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) At least 15 people were killed and 1,293 others injured in 1,224 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 579 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 714 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 688 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 189 pedestrians, and 431 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics show that 290 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 305 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 102 accidents in Faisalabad with 109 victims and at third Multan with 76 accidents and 77 victims.
According to the data, 1,053 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 122 motorcars, 29 vans, 12 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 112 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
