15 Dead, 1,332 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2022 | 08:10 PM

At least 15 people were killed and 1,332 others injured in 1,221 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 695 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 637 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 635 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 160 pedestrians, and 538 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 306 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 336 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 82 victims and at third Multan with 81 accidents and 86 victims.

According to the data, 1,051 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 143 motorcars, 34 vans, 11 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 121 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

