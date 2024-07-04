Open Menu

15 Dead, 1342 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM

15 dead, 1342 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) At least fifteen people died while 1342 were injured in 1238 road

accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of whom, 615 people with serious injuries were shifted to different

hospitals, while 727 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot

by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis show 746 drivers, 52 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians, and

475 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 262 road accidents were reported in Lahore which

affected 278 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed

by Faisalabad 89 with 110 victims and at third Multan with 79 road accidents

and 75 victims.

According to the data, 1096 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 125 motorcars,

31 vans, 17 buses, 29 trucks and 127 other types of auto vehicles and

slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Died All Top

Recent Stories

SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of ele ..

SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals

58 minutes ago
 PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested agai ..

PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again

1 hour ago
 Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bill ..

Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills

2 hours ago
 Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love ..

Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role

2 hours ago
 U.S. Independence Day Reception Celebrates Continu ..

2 hours ago
 Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new Pr ..

Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..

2 hours ago
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahb ..

LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

9 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

18 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

18 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan