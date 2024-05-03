15 Dead , 1406 Injured In 1280 Road Accidents In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) At least 15 persons were dead and 1406 injured in 1280 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 638 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 768 victims with minor injuries were treated at the site by rescue medical teams, thus reducing the burden of hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 767 drivers, 60 underage drivers, 147 pedestrians, and 507 passengers were among the victims. The statistics show that 283 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 300 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 84 with 99 victims and Multan with 71 accidents and 75 victims.
According to the data, 1169 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 120 cars, 24 vans, 14 passenger buses, 33 truck and 96 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.
