Open Menu

15 Dead, 1,445 Injured In 1,367 Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM

15 dead, 1,445 injured in 1,367 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) At least 15 people were killed and 1,445 injured in 1,367 accidents in Punjab during

the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 809 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 162 pedestrians

and 489 passengers were among the victims of these accidents.

The statistics showed that 290 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 311 people

placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by Multan 92 with 97 victims and

third Faisalabad with 85 accidents and 91 victims.

According to data, 1,229 motorcyclists, 68 rickshaws, 154 cars, 31 vans, 13 buses,

35 trucks and 105 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were affected in the

accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, bel ..

Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif

2 minutes ago
 Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: ..

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

4 hours ago
 Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised ..

Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming

17 hours ago
China congratulates Trump on election victory

China congratulates Trump on election victory

17 hours ago
 Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full ..

Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress

17 hours ago
 Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

17 hours ago
 'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says af ..

'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..

17 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

17 hours ago
 As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government fa ..

As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan