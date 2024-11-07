15 dead, 1,445 injured in 1,367 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) At least 15 people were killed and 1,445 injured in 1,367 accidents in Punjab during

the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 809 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 162 pedestrians

and 489 passengers were among the victims of these accidents.

The statistics showed that 290 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 311 people

placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by Multan 92 with 97 victims and

third Faisalabad with 85 accidents and 91 victims.

According to data, 1,229 motorcyclists, 68 rickshaws, 154 cars, 31 vans, 13 buses,

35 trucks and 105 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were affected in the

accidents.