15 Dead, 1486 Injured In 1519 RTCs In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM

15 dead, 1486 injured in 1519 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) At least fifteen persons were killed and 1486 injured in 1418 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 606 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 880 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 846 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 199 pedestrians, and 456 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 273 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 325 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 113 in with 114 victims and at third Multan with 80 RTCs and 74 victims.

According to the data 1309 motorbikes, 61 auto-rickshaws, 156 motorcars, 23 vans, 7 passenger buses, 33 truck and 103 other types of vehicles and moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

